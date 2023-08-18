India's third moon mission gears up for soft landing

The Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) third Moon mission is edging closer to making a soft landing on the lunar south pole on August 23.

On Thursday, August 17, the mission successfully separated the lander module from the propulsion module, which carried the spacecraft to the Moon.

Lander Module Successfully separates from Propulsion Module today (August 17, 2023).



The next Lander Module (Deorbit 1) maneuver is scheduled for tomorrow (August 18, 2023) around 1600 hrs IST.



For details please visit https://t.co/4VRtx6Gh1N #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/nmsBAbRebm — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 17, 2023

The agency is now preparing for the last stage of its Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Following separation, the lander will commence a "deboost" process to slow its speed and come closer to the lunar surface in orbit.

This activity seeks to place the lander in an orbit where the closest point to the Moon (Perilune) is 30 kilometers, and the furthest point (Apolune) is 100 kilometers. This crucial orbital arrangement will be the starting point to successfully felicitate a soft landing attempt on the harsh terrain of the south pole.