Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have unveiled a fully indigenous gallium nitride (GaN) power switch that promises to revolutionize various sectors of the electronics industry.

The innovative GaN power switch, conceived and crafted entirely at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) within IISc, opens up a realm of possibilities in fields ranging from electric vehicles to wireless communications.

Gallium nitride, often abbreviated as GaN, has long been hailed as a high-performance material with enormous potential to replace traditional silicon-based transistors. Unlike its silicon counterparts, GaN transistors offer unparalleled efficiency and performance, making them ideal for applications in ultrafast chargers, laptops, electric vehicles, and even space and military technologies like radar systems.