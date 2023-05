The state of hibernation can be artificially induced by using ultrasonic pulse technology, as per a new study. This breakthrough could help future astronauts hibernate on long-term space missions.

In this study, rats, which do not hibernate naturally, could achieve a state known as torpor. Torpor is a sleep-like state that some mammals and birds can enter to conserve energy. In this state, the body temperature and metabolism are drastically reduced to withstand potentially fatal environmental conditions, like extreme cold or even when food is scarce.

How was the state achieved?

The Washington University in St. Louis team used non-invasive ultrasound to stimulate an area of the brain known as the hypothalamus preoptic, which regulates body temperature and metabolism.