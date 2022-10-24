An inhospitable exoplanet could help astronomers narrow down the search for aliens

That's because M dwarfs are so ubiquitous. Many other planets orbiting these stars may also have no atmosphere, meaning astronomers can discount them as a possibility and reduce their search parameters for habitable planets, a press statement reveals.

A planet with no atmosphere

A group of astronomers detailed their findings on the planet, named GJ 1252b, in a paper published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. The planet orbits its host star twice in approximately 24 hours, meaning it has a very close orbit to its star, giving it a scorching, inhospitable surface.

"The pressure from the star's radiation is immense, enough to blow a planet's atmosphere away," explained Michelle Hill, UC Riverside astrophysicist and the co-author of the study.

Earth's own atmosphere is also degraded over time by the Sun, but processes on Earth, including volcanic emissions, replenish the atmosphere at the same time.

However, if we were much closer to our Sun, we would see a similar scenario here to the one on GJ 1252b, as those processes wouldn't replenish the atmosphere quickly enough. That is exactly what happened to Mercury, in fact. The closest planet to the Sun does have an atmosphere, but it is extremely thin, thanks to the effects of our Sun.

Investigating a distant exoplanet's atmosphere

The researchers determined that GJ 1252b lacks an atmosphere by measuring infrared radiation from the planet as its light was being obscured by a secondary eclipse — one where a planet moves behind a star and the planet's light is blocked.