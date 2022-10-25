Large swarms of insects can generate as much electrical charge in the air as thunderstorms

The study's results may show that localized patterns in the atmosphere's electric field should be modeled with biological processes.

But how is this possible?

According to the study, the flapping of many tiny wings in a swarm of insects can disturb electrical charges in a column of air enough to change the electric field of the air in a local area in a big way. As insects' wings flap, they can shake off electrons from dust, moisture, and insect parts in a body of air.

Effect of a locust swarm on the atmospheric potential gradient and the significance of insect swarm compared with meteorological conditions. Liam J. O’Reilly et al, 2022

By doing this, negatively charged electrons can be jarred loose, creating an electrical potential gradient that can be measured.

Storms typically generate this kind of gradient too, when small ice particles ascend in air columns and collide with larger fragments falling to the ground. This creates a kind of "conveyer belt" of charges that amplify potential gradients between the tops of the clouds, the bottoms of the clouds, and the ground below.

The resultant charge buildup can't be seen directly, but the outcome is known to anyone whose experienced a thunderstorm - lightning.

At some point, this reaches a point of no return, and ionized channels form. This causes a lightning bolt to be made to even out the charge. Even if there isn't any lightning, areas with opposite charges can affect the flow of ions, such as different contaminants and dust particles.

Many things can affect potential gradients, such as how clouds move, how much rain falls, and even cosmic ray showers. Still, until recently, no one had even considered that lifeforms could create something similar.

"We always looked at how physics influenced biology, but at some point, we realized that biology might also be influencing physics," explained the study's lead author, Ellard Hunting, a biologist at the University of Bristol in the UK.