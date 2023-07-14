Intelligent life more likely to evolve in oceans

A new study looks at whether technology-based intelligent life was more likely to emerge in oceans or on land.

The researchers found oceans were more likely to support such intelligence.

But being on land may offer factors that made it easier for intelligent life to develop.

The nature and qualities of intelligence are frequently debated topics. Are humans the only intelligent species out there? Are we even the most intelligent on Earth? We certainly like to think so. While animals like dolphins, ravens, and elephants may be ranked high on the intelligence scale (judged from the human perspective), we don’t see them setting up complex societies (as far as we know).

In astrobiology, this question is an important one, especially as humans look to the stars. Where will we have the best chance of finding other intelligent life in the Universe — on land or in water?