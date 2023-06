Octopuses adapt to the chilly conditions in a unique way by merely tweaking their RNA.

The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) and Tel Aviv University researchers made this fresh and surprising discovery. They carried out a series of experiments to see how octopuses react to seasonal changes.

“We’re used to thinking all living things are preprogrammed from birth with a certain set of instructions. The idea the environment can influence that genetic information, as we’ve shown in cephalopods, is a new concept,” said Joshua Rosenthal of MBL in an official release published in EurekAlert.

The study experiment

For this study, the team studied the California two-spot octopuses (Octopus bimaculoides) to better understand the link between temperature variations and nervous system activity.