Intense space weather may impact nighttime bird migration

Migratory birds have acquired the astonishing capacity to constantly flap their wings and travel across the globe on epic, transcontinental migrations. These birds migrate thousands of kilometers twice a year, during the spring and fall, in search of optimal breeding conditions, food sources, and suitable shelter.

In this arduous journey, the migratory birds are known to rely on Earth's magnetic field for long-distance navigation.

It is also known that Earth's magnetic field is frequently influenced by solar eruptions, such as those resulting from solar flares and other high-energy occurrences.

However, little is known about the effects of these perturbations on creatures that rely on magnetic fields for navigation.