Intense space weather may impact nighttime bird migration

Intense space weather may impact nighttime bird migrationThe migratory birds are known to rely on Earth's magnetic field for long-distance navigation. Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 10, 2023 03:56 AM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 03:56 AM ESTscienceRepresentational image of migratory birdssharply_done/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Migratory birds have acquired the astonishing capacity to constantly flap their wings and travel across the globe on epic, transcontinental migrations. These birds migrate thousands of kilometers twice a year, during the spring and fall, in search of optimal breeding conditions, food sources, and suitable shelter. In this arduous journey, the migratory birds are known to rely on Earth's magnetic field for long-distance navigation. It is also known that Earth's magnetic field is frequently influenced by solar eruptions, such as those resulting from solar flares and other high-energy occurrences. However, little is known about the effects of these perturbations on creatures that rely on magnetic fields for navigation. See Also Related Most remote galactic magnetic field found in early universe Low-mass stars in the Milky Way galaxy harbor surprisingly strong magnetic fields Huge solar storm proof found in 14,300-year-old tree rings A new study has sought to understand how changes in the magnetic field affect long-distance flight among birds during the night. Magnetoreception is the capacity to sense the Earth's magnetic field visually, and many animals rely on it for navigation.Migratory birds are believed to have specialized cells or structures, potentially located in their beaks or eyes, that enable them to detect and respond to the planet's magnetic field. According to a previous scientific study, these birds' eyes may have a specific protein that aids them in recognizing the magnetic field.Conceptual and geographic layout of the study system.John Megahan, University of Michigan Decrease in migration during high solar eruptionsIn this new study, a team led by the University of Michigan utilized a 23-year dataset that monitored bird migration within the US—Great Plains — a migratory corridor that stretches over 1,000 miles, extending from Texas to North Dakota.In addition, the team used a network of Doppler weather radar stations spread across the US, as well as ground-based magnetometers. These magnetometers are specialist tools designed to measure the strength of magnetic fields in specific areas.As per the official release, their final datasets included 1.7 million radar scans for the fall season and 1.4 million for the spring.This allowed them to assess the potential link between geomagnetic disturbances and bird migratory disruptions at night. During periods of high geomagnetic disruption, migration activity was seen to decrease.The data demonstrated a drop in the population of migratory birds by nine to seventeen percent during severe space weather events in both the spring and fall seasons. Birds that still opted to migrate during intense solar events appeared to encounter navigation challenges, particularly with overcast conditions during the autumn migration.Furthermore, it was noticed that during geomagnetic disturbances in the fall, migrating birds tend to exhibit a stronger propensity to be carried by the wind. "Our results suggest that fewer birds migrate during strong geomagnetic disturbances and that migrating birds may experience more difficulty navigating, especially under overcast conditions in autumn. As a result, they may spend less effort actively navigating in flight and consequently fly in greater alignment with the wind," said Eric Gulson-Castillo, the lead author of this new study. Passeriformes (thrushes and warblers), Charadriiformes (sandpipers and plovers), and Anseriformes (ducks, geese, and swans) were among the birds studied."Our findings highlight how animal decisions are dependent on environmental conditions—including those that we as humans cannot perceive, such as geomagnetic disturbances—and that these behaviors influence population-level patterns of animal movement," concluded Gulson-Castillo. The results of this new study were reported in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Study abstract:Space weather, including solar storms, can impact Earth by disturbing the geomagnetic field. Despite the known dependence of birds and other animals on geomagnetic cues for successful seasonal migrations, the potential effects of space weather on organisms that use Earth’s magnetic field for navigation have received little study. We tested whether space weather geomagnetic disturbances are associated with disruptions to bird migration at a macroecological scale. We leveraged long-term radar data to characterize the nightly migration dynamics of the nocturnally migrating North American avifauna over 22 y. We then used concurrent magnetometer data to develop a local magnetic disturbance index associated with each radar station (ΔBmax), facilitating spatiotemporally explicit analyses of the relationship between migration and geomagnetic disturbance. After controlling for effects of atmospheric weather and spatiotemporal patterns, we found a 9 to 17% decrease in migration intensity in both spring and fall during severe space weather events. During fall migration, we also found evidence for decreases in effort flying against the wind, which may represent a depression of active navigation such that birds drift more with the wind during geomagnetic disturbances. Effort flying against the wind in the fall was most reduced under both overcast conditions and high geomagnetic disturbance, suggesting that a combination of obscured celestial cues and magnetic disturbance may disrupt navigation. Our results provide evidence for community-wide avifaunal responses to geomagnetic disturbances driven by space weather during nocturnal migration. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You This AI model helps control increasing drone trafficMicrosoft to launch its new AI chip 'Athena' next monthA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredThe real impact of blue light on eye health and sleepLife by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfareA key trait makes humans different from other animalsGeneral Atomics' new drone radar can track balsa wood dronesMagnetic fields reveal lost undersea worldsNew study debunks myth about 1918 flu pandemic victimsRadiator leak spotted on the Russian side of the ISS Job Board