Intensifying climate-driven heat may surpass human tolerance

This situation is more alarming because these regions are typically found in lower-to-middle-income nations. Consequently, a significant portion of the affected population may lack access to air conditioning or other effective means to alleviate the adverse health effects of extreme heat.

Losing heat to the environment

Kenney explained that As people get warmer, they sweat, and more blood is pumped to their skin so that they can maintain their core temperatures by losing heat to the environment.

“At certain levels of heat and humidity, these adjustments are no longer sufficient, and body core temperature begins to rise. This is not an immediate threat, but it does require some form of relief. If people do not find a way to cool down within hours, it can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and strain on the cardiovascular system that can lead to heart attacks in vulnerable people.”

However, if the planet continues to face accelerating heat goes beyond 3 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the researchers inferred, “heat and humidity levels that surpass human tolerance would begin to affect the Eastern Seaboard and the middle of the United States — from Florida to New York and from Houston to Chicago. South America and Australia would also experience extreme heat at that level of warming.”

The researchers predicted that the United States would encounter more heatwaves, but the heatwaves may not exceed human limits often compared to other parts of the world.

However, scientists are cautioned that these models frequently overlook extreme and unusual weather events.

Daniel Vecellio, lead author and a bioclimatologist who completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Penn State with Kenney, stated:

“Models like these are good at predicting trends, but they do not predict specific events like the 2021 heatwave in Oregon that killed more than 700 people or London reaching 40 C last summer.”

“And remember, heat levels then were all below the limits of human tolerance that we identified. So, even though the United States will escape some of the worst direct effects of this warming, we will see deadly and unbearable heat more often. And — if temperatures continue to rise — we will live in a world where crops are failing and millions or billions of people are trying to migrate because their native regions are uninhabitable,” Vecellio warned.