Interesting Engineering's top 10 science stories of 2022

The outcomes of scientists' relentless research are frequently shocking and extraordinary, to say the least. Interesting Engineering wants to honor this. We're proud to unveil IE's top 10 science stories of 2022.

1. Leading space science expert predicts a 'direct hit' on Earth from a solar storm

With the Sun now in an active phase of its 11-year solar cycle, there has been some concern about what an increase in solar flares could mean for us on Earth.

So when award-winning space scientist Dr. Tamitha Skov predicted that a "long snake-like filament" would have a direct hit on Earth on July 19, many of us just had to know the details.

2. Scientists just found mountains of sugar hidden beneath the ocean

Back in May, scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen, Germany, revealed that submerged beneath the waves, seagrass ecosystems hold colossal sugar reserves.

For the first time, the study estimated that around 32 billion Coca-Cola cans worth of sugary material is hidden in the ocean.

3. A powerful solar flare is heading toward Earth, and radio blackouts are possible

A solar flare and Earth Pitris/iStock

A massive X-class solar flare erupted from a new sunspot region, AR3058. Better yet, IE highlighted its similarity with the "Bastille Day Event" solar flare, which erupted on July 14, 2000.

The Bastille Day Event is studied to date by astronomers who have estimated that it carried 1033 ergs of magnetic energy, the equivalent of a thousand billion atomic bombs.

4. A new groundwater discovery is a 1.2-billion-year-old 'Pandora's Box'

Near a uranium and gold mine in Moab Khotsong, South Africa, a group of international researchers found 1.2 billion-year-old groundwater. This was located 1.8 miles (2.9 kilometers) below the Earth's surface.

The discovery took us a step forward in understanding how hydrogen and helium are created at depth. It also provided a clue as to how life endures in some of the planet's darkest, deepest crevices.