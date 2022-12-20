Triceratops: interesting facts about the three-horned dinosaur

One of the most easily identifiable "Tyrant Lizards" is usually one of the most popular exhibits at a museum. And for a good reason, it was a very robust and tough-looking beast.

But how much do you think you know about it? Lets' find out.

What was Triceratops?

Triceratops, sometimes called a "three-horned dinosaur," was a herbivorous ceratopsid dinosaur, in the chasmosaurine sub-family, that lived in what is now North America around 68 million years ago, during the late Maastrichtian stage of the Late Cretaceous period. It had a massive bony frill that stretched up to 3 feet (1 meter), three horns on the skull, and a large, four-legged body.

The Triceratops is one of the best-known and most loved dinosaurs of all time. It was the first ceratopsid ever found. It is known as the "classic ceratopsid" and has been shown in movies, on stamps, and in other forms of media.

Triceratops is one of the best known, and loved, of all dinosaurs. dottedhippo/iStock

It is one of the last genera of ornithischian (bird-hipped) dinosaurs and went extinct 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous-Paleogene mass extinction. Interestingly, being an ornithischian, some of its distant relatives, the birds, are still alive today!

The Greek words tri-, which means "three," kéras, which means "horn," and ops, which means "face," are combined to form the name Triceratops, which translates roughly to "three-horned face."

It was also one of the biggest ceratopsids, with a body mass of 5 to 9 metric tons (5.5 to 9.9 short tons) and a length of up to 8 to 9 meters (26 to 30 feet). It inhabited the same habitat as Tyrannosaurus and was likely preyed on or scavenged upon by it.

But it is less likely that the two adults fought in the way that is sometimes shown in museum exhibits and other popular pictures. There has long been discussion over the purposes of the frills and the three recognizable face horns on its head. These have typically been thought of as protective weapons against predators.

Recent theories suggest that these traits, like the antlers and horns of modern ungulates, were most likely used to tell different species apart, attract mates, and show who the boss was, perhaps including fighting for dominance. But, more on that later.

Triceratops, like modern large herbivores, likely lived in herds. dottedhippo/iStock

People used to think that Triceratops was a "short-frilled" ceratopsid, but new cladistic research shows that it is a member of the Chasmosaurinae subfamily, which usually have long frills. Out of the seventeen or so species that have ever been named, T. horridus and T. prorsus are largely the only ones considered to be distinct "true" species.

Others could represent different life stages of the dinosaur. This is a fascinating phenomenon in paleontology, and we'll go into it in more detail later.

Since the first definition of the genus by American paleontologist Othniel Charles Marsh in 1888, several Triceratops specimens have been found. These include examples of Triceratops hatchlings, various adults, and other specimens thought to represent some life stages in between.

Why does Triceratops have three horns?

Since Triceratop's standout feature (literally and figuratively) is its set of three horns, you might wonder what they were actually for. Were they for defense? Or for rutting, like modern herbivores like reindeer? Or both?

This has long been debated, and without seeing the creatures in the wild, we can likely only make educated guesses. However, we know that the horns must have been relatively robust.

Comparison of a juvenile and adult Triceratops skull. I, EncycloPetey/Wikimedia Commons

Triceratops had three horns: two massive ones above their eyes and a smaller horn on their snout. The two brow horns appear to have twisted and lengthened as a Triceratops aged, according to a 2006 study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society. During a Triceratops' juvenile years, its horns are thought to have been little stubs that curved backward. But, as the animal grew into young adulthood, the horns straightened out.

Finally, the horns would have curved forward and grown up to 3 feet long (1 meter), probably after the dinosaur reached sexual maturity.

Today's horns are fossilized remains of what was once living bone. In life, this bone was covered in a material very similar to that in human fingernails called keratin. Technically, the term "horn" refers to the thick covering around the bone; the horn was roughly 40 percent larger than the bone. The bone inside the horn is called a horn core.

When the animal died, the keratin degraded much faster than the bone. Hence we are only left with impressions of the bone once the skeleton becomes fossilized.

Entirely what purpose they had has been debated since the dinosaur was first discovered in the late 1880s. But, the most common one for most of the intervening years had been defense.

With the addition of the neck frill, the horns could have been used as a crude spear and shield combination. The enormous frill would protect the vulnerable neck of the dinosaur, and the horns would be used for vicious stabbing and parrying.

This would prove very useful in a world cohabitated by large predatory dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus Rex. Amazingly, there is also some evidence that combat may have occurred between these two giants of the past.