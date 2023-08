An international fleet of spacecraft detected a robust solar event that resulted in a significant increase in the flow of energetic particles from the Sun, a new study reported.

The spacecraft that observed the eruptions in the space surrounding the heliosphere included – ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover, the CNSA Chang’e-4 Moon lander, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), and DLR’s Eu:CROPIS Earth orbiter.

The event occurred on 28 October 2021; according to the study, “solar eruptions caused intense and long-lasting solar energetic particle (SEP) flux enhancements.”

The research also noted that the SEPs arriving at Earth caused the 73rd ground level enhancement (GLE) event recorded by ground-based neutron monitors. The findings implied that these solar eruptions can directly affect the surface of our planet.