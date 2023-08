The International Space Station (ISS) is found to be contaminated by high amounts of potentially harmful chemical pollutants.

This conclusion was reached through a first-of-its-kind analysis of dust samples retrieved from the ISS's air filtering system.

Surprisingly, the investigation revealed that the concentration of chemical contaminants on the orbiting space station notably exceeds that of dust found on the floors of homes in the United States and Western Europe.

This may sound scary for health, but astronauts should not be concerned just yet.

“While concentrations of organic contaminants discovered in dust from the ISS often exceeded median values found in homes and other indoor environments across the US and western Europe, levels of these compounds were generally within the range found on Earth,” said Stuart Harrad, study co-author from the University of Birmingham, in an official release.