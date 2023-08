While research has progressed in significantly optimizing light-emitting diodes (LEDs), the modulation characteristics of perovskite LEDs remain unclear.

In recent developments, scientists have discovered a new way to transmit data quickly through LEDs. This could allow homes and offices to use the fast internet through lights instead of setting up a wifi router.

Dr. Wei Zhang, lead corresponding author of the study and associate professor at the University of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute, stated:

“In this market costs and compatibility are often prioritized over data transmission speed and scientists are looking for alternative ways to reduce energy consumption per bit and improve compactness while simultaneously working on improving the speed of data connection."