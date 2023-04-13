Interstellar dust may hold clues to the magical origin of life on Earth

A recent press release from the University of Tokyo, Japan, discusses strides achieved in learning more about Interstellar dust.

Asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars, stars in the late stages of their lives, are known producers of interstellar dust and shine light that varies widely.

New findings from older data

Doctoral student Kengo Tachibana from the University of Tokyo’s Institute of Astronomy and his team have analyzed the variable intensity of dusty AGBs to coincide with variations in dust produced.

This is particularly significant, as further exploration down this avenue could give us better insights into our origins.

Before the famous James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) took to the skies, infrared space telescopes AKARI- meaning light in Japanese- and WISE (Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer) surveyed the cosmos. Although these ceased operation over five years now, the depth of information they collected was so large that astronomers are still examining them and reaching new observations.

“We study stars, and IR light from them is a key source of information that helps us unlock their secrets,” said Tachibana. “Until recently, most IR data was from very short-period surveys due to the lack of advanced dedicated platforms. But missions like AKARI and WISE have allowed us to take longer-period surveys of things. This means we can see how things might change over greater time periods and what these changes might imply. Lately, we turned our attention to a certain class of star known as asymptotic giant branch stars, which are interesting because they are the main producers of interstellar dust,” he added.