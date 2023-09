Invasive species are costing the world a minimum of 423 billion dollars each year, as per a recent report by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

What's more, this figure has been escalating at least fourfold each decade since 1970.

Their repercussions are profoundly destructive, affecting both humans and wildlife, occasionally leading to extinctions and causing irreparable harm to ecosystem health.

What are invasive alien species?

Invasive species wreak havoc worldwide, ranging from invasive mice that consume seabird chicks in their nests to non-native grasses that exacerbated the deadly fires in Hawaii last month.

It was only yesterday (September 4) that BBC reported record sightings of Asian hornets that are feeding on the UK's native bees and wasps, damaging biodiversity.