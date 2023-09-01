Tiny ion exchange resin beads may allow you to write in water

Writing is a time-honored cultural practice that traces its origins to ancient times when our ancestors inscribed signs and symbols onto stone slabs. As a result, writing on any solid object has long been common practice.

But if you've ever tried writing in water or other liquid substances, you may have found it rather difficult. A new study reveals that might change with the use of a specialized technique.

Writing of any sort, whether cuneiform or modern alphabets, necessitates the use of a solid medium, such as clay or paper, to adhere the ink to the surface and keep it in place.