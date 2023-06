A study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projects that the Arctic Ocean will become ice-free for the first time before 2050, irrespective of emission scenarios.

The Arctic could be sea-ice-free during the month of September as early as the 2030s, even under a low emissions scenario, about one decade earlier than previously projected, a Springer Nature press release claims.

The study, conducted as the sixth assessment report under IPCC’s purview, determined the rapid decline of the Arctic ice was primarily caused by intermediate and high greenhouse gas emissions scenarios, though not under low emissions scenarios.

Emissions Impact

The report finds that greenhouse gas emissions are the dominating cause of the reduction in the Arctic sea-ice-area (SIA) extent.