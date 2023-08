An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) study in June proclaimed that the Arctic Ocean will become ice-free for the first time by 2030s, irrespective of emission scenarios.

A new study has shown that the sea ice in the Antarctic region fell to a record low this year due to rising global temperatures. There is no quick fix to reverse the damage done, scientists stressed.

Record ice plummet

The study concentrated on researching the impact of climate change on Antarctica, further uncovered that the continent’s minimum summer ice cover dropped to a new low in February.

Reuters reported that last year, the ice cover dipped below two million square kilometers (772,000 square miles) for the first time since satellite monitoring began in 1978, according to a study published in the journal – Frontiers in Environmental Science.