Is deep sea mining worth it?

Deep sea mining is gaining momentum in response to the increasing global demand for minerals.

But new investigations indicate that this could be devastating for ocean ecosystems.

Will we need to choose between electronics and the ocean ecosystem?

Deep sea mining— the extraction of valuable metals that lay on the ocean floor— has gained momentum in response to the increasing global demand for metals, fueled in part by the ongoing green energy transition.

Consider the future of electric vehicles (EVs), for example, where the production of metals like nickel, cobalt, and lithium would need to triple in the next decade to meet projected global electric vehicle demand.

These valuable metals could potentially be pulled from regions such as the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific Ocean, which is an area equivalent in size to Europe. At a depth of four thousand meters below sea level, the CCZ contains a wealth of polymetallic nodules—peculiar rounded lumps resembling potatoes.