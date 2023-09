The ocean, with its vast mysteries hidden in its depths, has long captivated human curiosity. From ancient maps adorned with dragons and sea monsters to modern-day technology, we've made limited progress in uncovering the secrets of the deep blue. Despite the technological advancements to date, only around five percent of the world’s oceans have been mapped.

Solar power illuminates ocean exploration

A recent press release revealed research delving into the potential of solar power for underwater vehicles to overcome the limitations of underwater exploration.

Their work, detailed in a research paper published in Nature Photonics titled "A dive into underwater solar cells," led by Jason A. Röhr and André Taylor from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, NYU Tandon, sheds light on the challenges and opportunities of this burgeoning field.