Japan’s ispace set to become the first private firm to launch a lunar lander on the moon

The mission was initially scheduled to launch on November 30, but the launch date was delayed.

This is not Japan’s first attempt at a lunar lander moon landing. OMOTENASHI was launched on November 16 by the national Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and was set to become the first Japanese spacecraft to land on the moon.

However, communication issues forced it to abandon its mission. If ispace’s mission proves successful it will have achieved two firsts: the first private company to execute a lunar landing as well as Japan's first lunar landing.

A new and improved mission

The mission is different from past ones as it does not take the shortest path to the moon. The lander will first travel beyond the moon's orbit (about 1.5 million km or 932000 miles away from earth) where it will then change its course by taking advantage of the earth, moon, and sun's gravities.

Tokyo's lunar lander on the moon. ispace

It will only land on the moon at the end of April 2023. These dates of course are subject to change according to the mission’s take off. The strange path the lander will take is to save fuel.

In space missions, fuel is extremely crucial and even saving the smallest amount can go a long way to ensuring a mission’s success. In this case, ispace will use the gravity of the earth, moon, and sun to correct its craft’s flight direction with a minimum amount of fuel, resulting in a fuel total that is less than half of that of conventional routes.