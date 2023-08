The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has demonstrated its technological prowess by becoming the first nation to accomplish a soft landing near the Moon's South Pole.

ISRO is now aiming to launch more ambitious missions, which have been in the works for many years.

One of them is Aditya L1, India's first space-based observatory to study our host star, the Sun, which is set to launch on September 2. Gaganyaan, the first human spaceflight mission, has a tentative launch timeline of 2024. The mission was supposed to launch in 2022, however, it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to recent developments, the ISRO is preparing to launch the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission with a female-looking spacefaring humanoid robot called Vyommitra — before human spaceflight.