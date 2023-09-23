ISRO tries to wake up Chandrayaan-3 after lunar night, no response yet

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is trying to revive the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which has been in hibernation mode for two weeks during the lunar night. The mission consists of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, which made history by landing near the moon’s south pole on August 23.

No communication yet

ISRO said on Friday (Sept. 22) that it has attempted “to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition.” However, there has been no response from the two spacecraft so far. “Efforts to establish contact will continue,” ISRO said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.