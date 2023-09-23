ISRO tries to wake up Chandrayaan-3 after lunar night, no response yet

ISRO tries to wake up Chandrayaan-3 after lunar night, no response yetISRO will continue to try to contact Chandrayaan-3 until it receives a signal or until it runs out of time.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 23, 2023 10:18 AM ESTCreated: Sep 23, 2023 10:18 AM ESTscienceChandrayan-3 and Pragyan rover.Source: ISRO Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is trying to revive the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which has been in hibernation mode for two weeks during the lunar night. The mission consists of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, which made history by landing near the moon’s south pole on August 23.No communication yetISRO said on Friday (Sept. 22) that it has attempted “to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition.” However, there has been no response from the two spacecraft so far. “Efforts to establish contact will continue,” ISRO said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. See Also Related Chandrayaan-3 adds finding sulfur to its list of Moon firsts Chandrayaan-3 records temperature changes on lunar surface ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 confronts cold lunar odds, here's why Chandrayaan-3 Mission:Efforts have been made to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition. As of now, no signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue.— ISRO (@isro) September 22, 2023Chandrayaan-3 was India’s second attempt to land on the moon after Chandrayaan-2 failed to do so in 2019 due to a software glitch. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, however, is still orbiting the moon and sending back data.Chandrayaan-3 achieved a soft landing near the lunar south pole, making India the fourth country to do so, after the U.S., Russia, and China. The mission aimed to explore the region, which is of scientific interest because of its potential resources and clues to the moon’s evolution.The Pragyan rover was the first to go into sleep mode on Sept. 2, after exploring the landing site and sending back images. The Vikram lander followed on Sept. 4, after conducting some experiments on the lunar surface. The lander measured the temperature of the top layer of the lunar soil and analyzed its chemical composition. It also detected traces of sulfur, which could indicate past volcanic activity.No RHUsThe lunar night lasts for about 14 Earth days, during which the temperature can drop to as low as -253 degrees Celsius. Most moon missions use radioisotope heater units (RHUs) to keep their spacecraft warm enough to function. These RHUs generate heat and electricity from the radioactive decay of certain elements. For example, the Soviet Lunokhod 1 rover, which roamed the moon for 10 months in the 1970s, used polonium-210 as a heat source. The Chinese Chang’e-3 lander and its Yutu rovers, which landed on the moon in 2013 and 2019, also used similar technology.However, ISRO has not revealed why Chandrayaan-3 does not have any RHUs on board. The mission has already achieved its primary objectives, but ISRO hopes to extend its lifespan and gather more data from the moon’s south pole. This region is of scientific interest because it may contain frozen water and other resources that could support future human exploration.ISRO will continue to try to contact Chandrayaan-3 until it receives a signal or until it runs out of time. The mission has already completed its primary objectives, but ISRO hopes to extend its lifespan and gather more data from the moon’s south pole. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You NYPD now has a robot police officer for its Manhattan subwayThese adorable Japanese robots are being used for elder careIs fusion energy getting any closer to reality?Printed solar panels could generate power from existing infrastructureGallant ships: 5 underdogs of the seas that punched above their weightWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerThis nanodevice harnesses Coulomb drag to create electricityThe genius engineering behind 3D-printed rocketsIs deep sea mining worth it?NASA plans to use blockchain to store data on the moon Job Board