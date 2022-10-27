The ISS had to fire its thrusters to avoid Russian space junk — again

The ISS moves to avoid Russian space shrapnel

NASA says the maneuver increased the ISS's altitude by between 0.2 and 0.8 miles. For obvious reasons, the space agency operates with an abundance of caution when it comes to avoidance maneuvers. It states that, without the move, the Russian satellite space debris would have come within 3 miles of the ISS.

The avoidance maneuver was initiated due to a fragment from Russia's Cosmos 1408 satellite. As per NASA, when Russia destroyed that satellite as part of an anti-satellite weapon test in November 2021, it created 1,500 pieces of debris.

At the time, U.S. officials condemned the weapon test as wreckless, citing the danger of Kessler Syndrome, which would see space debris increase dramatically in a snowball effect. When small pieces of debris collide with other pieces of space shrapnel, they create more debris, further increasing the probability of more collisions.

Russia isn't the only entity criticized for worsening the space debris problem. China has recently also faced criticism for allowing its Long March 5 rocket cores to become dangerous space debris that has the potential to fall over populated areas.

U.S. firm SpaceX has also faced criticism from the astronomical community, and astronomers have even organized to call for more regulation of the private company's satellite mega-constellation launches.

The growing space debris problem

Unsurprisingly, NASA's mode of operation is to be extremely cautious in the face of a potential catastrophic space debris collision — the space agency says it performs an avoidance maneuver even when there is a one in 100,000 chance of a small piece of space debris hitting the ISS. The U.S. Department of Defense and NASA both track and classify space debris with their global Space Surveillance Network (SSN) sensors.