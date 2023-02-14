The ISS' new sensors will help to make radio waves travel better than ever

According to Nicholas, the DoD needs to understand the ionosphere (53 miles (85 km) and 373 miles (600 km) above the Earth's surface) because it affects how radio waves travel or are reflected.

All three branches of the military—Navy, Army, and Air Force—use HF radio communications for long-distance communications. Still, over the past two decades, satellite communications have become increasingly important to them, particularly for the Navy's high-speed, high-data-rate communications with ships in the open ocean.

Since Russia and China have learned how to disable or destroy US satellites, worries are growing about how vulnerable they are. So, HF radio is getting a second chance as a backup in case military SATCOM channels go down during a war.

The two ECLIPSE instruments were based on the "Coordinated Ionospheric Reconstruction CubeSat Experiment" (CIRCE), a project by NRL and the UK Defense Science and Technology Laboratory. Two tiny CubeSats that were part of the CIRCE project each with various sensors to explore the ionosphere were destroyed in the Virgin Orbit launch attempt that failed on January 10 from Cornwall.

The "Triple Tiny Ionospheric Photometer" (Tri-TIP), a sensor made by NRL for the CIRCE satellites, was intended to measure radiation-induced "airglow" in the nocturnal atmosphere.