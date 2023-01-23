Dust particles from an asteroid could save Earth from doomsday

In 2005, for the first time, a Japanese space capsule Hayabusa brought the dust particles of an asteroid named Itokawa to Earth. Researchers at Curtin University in Australia have been investigating three dust particles taken from Itokawa.

In their recently published study, the researchers reveal exciting information that could help us save our planet in case Earth faces a threat from an asteroid like Itokawa.

Can we stop an asteroid from hitting Earth?

Scientists at NASA suggest that Itokawa originated from a larger space rock about 4.2 billion years ago. It is located at a distance of 2 million km (1.24 million miles) from Earth and is about 500 meters in diameter, i.e., almost as big as the Sydney Harbor Bridge in size.

Plus, Itokawa is no ordinary single-piece space rock. It's a special rubble pile asteroid made of numerous rocks and boulders loosely held together because of their collective gravity. Now think about it, if a space rock has managed to survive over 4 billion years in outer space, which is itself an extremely harsh environment.

Do you think it would be easy to destroy such an asteroid if it's on a path to hit Earth?

While responding to this question, lead author and professor at Curtin, Fred Jourdan, said in a press release, "The huge impact that destroyed Itokawa's monolithic parent asteroid and formed Itokawa happened at least 4.2 billion years ago. Such an astonishingly long survival time for an asteroid the size of Itokawa is attributed to the shock-absorbent nature of rubble pile material. In short, we found that Itokawa is like a giant space cushion, and very hard to destroy."