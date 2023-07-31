James Cameron says deep-sea mining is safer than getting in an elevator

Titanic Director James Cameron, who has completed over 75 deep-sea dives, has strongly supported deep-sea mining. This controversial activity involves extracting valuable materials beyond 200 meters of seawater.

It’s a significant concern among a growing number of nations. Even the global regulatory body on deep-sea extraction, International Seabed Authority (ISA), met in Jamaica to negotiate and formulate rules for the activity. But in what came as a relief to the environmentalists, ISA’s discussions ended with a big no to industrial-scale mining.

Deep-sea mining is safer than getting in an elevator

In an interview with The Guardian, Cameron said deep-sea exploration is “safer than getting an elevator and safer than getting on an airplane.”