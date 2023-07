A team of scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) discovered the most distant active supermassive black hole ever observed.

The black hole at the center of a galaxy designated CEERS 1019 is so far away that it existed only 570 million years after the Big Bang. It is the earliest and least massive supermassive black hole ever observed.

The new observation is yet another breathtaking example of Webb's impressive capacity to peer into the ancient past and shed new light on the early formation of the cosmos.

The oldest active supermassive black hole ever observed

The team behind the discovery also identified two smaller black holes that existed 1 billion and 1.1 billion years after the Big Bang and 11 galaxies that existed when the universe was between 470 million and 675 million years old. They published their findings across several initial papers in a special edition of The Astrophysical Journal Letters.