In historic first, James Webb detects water surrounding a rare comet

The James Webb Space Telescope detected water around a rare comet in the main asteroid belt located between Jupiter and Mars.

The new observation marks another scientific breakthrough for Webb as it is the first time gas — here in the form of water vapor — has been observed surrounding a main belt asteroid.

The new discovery suggests that water may have been preserved as ice in the main asteroid belt during the early evolution of the Solar System.

Webb detects water around main asteroid belt comet

Scientists believe the space rock, called Comet 238P/Read, could provide key evidence for theories that suggest water was delivered to Earth by comets and asteroids.