James Webb images two clashing galaxies birthing new stars

James Webb's stunning new IC 1623 image

Other observatories, including the Hubble Space Telescope, have imaged the cosmic collision. However, James Webb, the most powerful space observatory launched to date, could use its infrared instruments to peer through enormous dust clouds and reveal previously unseen details.

James Webb has shown its impressive capacity for peering through space dust on numerous occasions now. The observatory's Near Infrared Camera, NIRCam, instrument played a vital role, for example, in the Carina nebula stellar nursery image released with James Webb's first set of scientific observations.

In the case of IC 1623, James Webb's MIRI and NIRCam instruments combined to reveal a luminous center emitting so much infrared light that the galaxy produces a refraction pattern typically seen when James Webb images a bright star. A new study detailing James Webb's latest image was published in the Astrophysical Journal.

Hubble's image of IC 1623 is also very impressive, but doesn't reveal nearly as much detail. NASA / ESA / the Hubble Heritage Team

Comparing James Webb's observation of IC 1623 with an older Hubble image shows how the new image reveals a previously-hidden galaxy structure in the form of the red material present at the center of the merging galaxies.

The merging galaxies in the James Webb image are located approximately 270 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Cetus. Astronomers believe the dramatic galactic collision might be forming a black hole at the merging galaxies' center, though they so far don't have any evidence.