James Webb reveals Milky Way-like galaxies existed much earlier than previously thought

New James Webb observations shake up long-held theories on galaxy formation

The Milky Way is known as a large "barred" spiral galaxy due to the fact that it has a massive bar-like structure running through its center. This is made up of gas and dust that's making its way to the galaxy's center from its outer zones. That bar of material fuels the growth of supermassive black holes as well as star formation.

Barred spiral galaxies have long been thought to have evolved over billions of years. Now, however, a team of scientists from The University of Texas Austin has published a new study detailing the discovery and observation of 11-billion-year-old barred spiral galaxies — meaning they are almost as old as the universe itself.

"Bars solve the supply chain problem in galaxies," said Shardha Jogee, one of the study authors. "Just like we need to bring raw material from the harbor to inland factories that make new products, a bar powerfully transports gas into the central region where the gas is rapidly converted into new stars at a rate typically 10 to 100 times faster than in the rest of the galaxy."