James Webb peers into nearby dwarf galaxy, sheds light on planetary evolution

Astronomers used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to discover planet-forming ingredients surrounding hundreds of young stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), a press statement reveals.

The team of astronomers presented their findings in a new paper in the journal Nature Astronomy, in yet another impressive example of Webb's capacity for peering deep into stellar nurseries.

Webb provides new insight into planetary evolution

The SMC is a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way. Compared to our galaxy, it has a relatively low amount of the ingredients required to form planets. As such, the new findings could help scientists understand whether these types of galaxies can still form planets efficiently.

Before they are formed, planets are merely dust swirling throughout the cosmos. Over many millennia, these microscopic grains of sand, or soot-like dust, stick together to form pebbles—those pebbles then conglomerate to form rocky planetesimals, which eventually collide to form planetary cores.

The dust starting the entire process is typically made from elements such as silicon, magnesium, aluminum, and iron. However, supplies of these elements are relatively scarce in the SMC.