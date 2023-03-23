James Webb may soon search for planets in the Venus Zone – Here's why

NASA's James Webb to investigate the Venus Zone

The new observations could shed new light on the evolution of our planetary neighbor Venus. It could also tell us a great deal about the evolution of potentially habitable verdant planets into fiery hellscapes.

Some scientists believe that Venus may have once been habitable before it became the fiery planet — known as Earth's evil twin — that it is today.

In fact, the researchers behind the new James Webb proposal believe that the detection of gases such as methane or nitrous oxide in Venus-like exoplanets could indicate that life exists on those planets.

"Detecting those molecules on an exoVenus would show that habitable worlds can exist in the Venus Zone and strengthen the possibility of a temperate period in Venus’ past," Colby Ostberg, a UCR Ph.D. student, explained in a press statement.

Ostberg led a study aimed at identifying five Venus-like planets from a list of 300 that would be ideal candidates for future James Webb observations. Their search highlighted criteria including size, mass, and orbital paths. The researchers, who published their findings in The Astronomical Journal, also looked for planets orbiting bright stars so as to give Webb the best light conditions for observing the planets.