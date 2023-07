The James Webb Space Telescope has offered an unprecedented glimpse into the depths of space, showcasing the two young stars in the midst of active formation.

This tightly bound pair of stars lies roughly 1,470 light-years away in the direction of the Vela Constellation.

Webb's sharp infrared capabilities enabled it to capture this high-resolution image through a series of multiple exposures. Originally captured in black-and-white, the image underwent color enhancement to facilitate scientific analysis and accessibility.

What does the image depict?

The presence of an orange-white blotch with red diffraction at the center signifies the presence of a turbulent duo of youthful stars, which is referred to as Herbig-Haro 46/47. These stars are merely a few thousand years old, and their complete maturation will span millions of years.