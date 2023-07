The universe is abundant with extraterrestrial dust containing a diverse array of elements, as we understand it today.

However, after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago, the only elements in this newly created universe were hydrogen and helium — the lighter elements. And there wasn't a lot of chemical activity happening back then, in the universe's infancy.

The far-sighted James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has now challenged our current understanding of the chemical activity that happened in the early universe.

For the first time, astronomers have detected carbon-rich dust less than a billion years after the Big Bang by sifting through JWST spectrum data.