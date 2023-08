Cosmic time machine James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has imaged distinct features of an enormous distant galaxy cluster known as El Gordo, which translates to "The Fat One".

Hubble observed this cluster in the past, but JWST has now unveiled previously unseen aspects of El Gordo through its infrared capabilities.

According to a NASA release, El Gordo is home to hundreds of galaxies held together by their gravitational pull.

The Webb image offers a tantalizing glimpse of this galaxy cluster that existed when the universe was 6.2 billion years old. This "cosmic teenager" was one of the largest clusters known to exist at the time.