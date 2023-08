A red blob spotted in the backdrop of a deep field image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope last year has now been identified as one of the universe's earliest galaxies.

Maisie's Galaxy dates to around 390 million years after the Big Bang (for comparison, the universe is approximately 13.77 billion years old).

The galaxy was discovered in June 2022 during observations undertaken by the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS).

Webb's spectroscopic examination

The presence of this distant galaxy in the early universe was confirmed by Webb's latest spectroscopic examination.

“The exciting thing about Maisie’s Galaxy is that it was one of the first distant galaxies identified by JWST, and of that set, it’s the first to actually be spectroscopically confirmed,” said Steven Finkelstein, a professor of astronomy at the University of Texas, Austin, and the principal investigator of CEERS, in an official release.