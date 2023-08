The cutting-edge space observatory, James Webb Telescope, has unveiled a striking image of the farthest star in the early universe.

Hubble Space Telescope first spotted this star, called Earendel, in the Sunrise Arc galaxy last year. Earendel is considered to be one of the most distant stars, existing around one billion years after the Big Bang.

Hubble was able to discover Earendel with the help of a natural cosmic phenomenon called gravitational lensing, which happens when a sizable celestial object in the foreground acts like a lens, distorting the space-time continuum and amplifying light from a farther celestial body.

“Both Hubble and Webb were able to detect Earendel due to its lucky alignment behind a wrinkle in space-time created by the massive galaxy cluster WHL0137-08. The galaxy cluster, located between us and Earendel, is so massive that it warps the fabric of space itself, which produces a magnifying effect, allowing astronomers to look through the cluster like a magnifying glass,” explained NASA’s official release.