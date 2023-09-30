James Webb Space Telescope detects a 'baby galaxy'The Webb observed the galaxy thanks to gravitational lensing.Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 30, 2023 07:52 AM ESTCreated: Sep 30, 2023 07:52 AM ESTscienceRepesentational imageNASA Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Studying the early universe presents challenges due to immense cosmic distances and the limited amount of light that reaches the telescopes from that distant past.This makes it difficult to observe galaxies in their early phases. As a result, the early stages of galaxy formation have largely remained a mystery.However, space scientists now have a cutting-edge tool: the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Because of its powerful infrared observational capabilities to peek into the distant past, the telescope is projected to play a critical role in solving the mystery of early galaxies. An international team of astronomers, including those from Kyoto University and Saint Mary's University, has recently detected a “baby galaxy” using the Webb. See Also Related ALMA and Webb study universe's farthest galaxy protocluster Webb validates Hubble's universe expansion rate measurements Webb telescope spots star spewing bright supersonic jets “This baby galaxy shows evidence that its intensive growth is resulting from a merging event of two smaller galaxies assembled early in the history of our Universe,” mentioned the official press release. Detection of the two baby galaxies Einstein's gravitational lensing effect produces the two images A and B of the same system. KyotoU/Yoshi Asada The two smaller galaxies in the spotlight are dubbed ELG1 and ELG2. "From studying the newly born galaxy, we learned that when smaller sub-components, such as the ELG1 and ELG2, collide and merge, galaxies can undergo intense growth spurts of star formation," said Yoshi Asada, lead author from Kyoto University. The Webb observed these galaxies thanks to gravitational lensing, a phenomenon where a massive object in the foreground bends space-time, enhancing the brightness of a distant object's light."Because of Einstein's gravitational lensing or warping effect applied through the JWST, we can see the galaxy twice, like a desert mirage, because light reaches us from two slightly different directions," said Marcin Sawicki at Saint Mary's University in Nova Scotia.Webb data revealed two images of merging galaxies generated when light bends around the huge galaxy cluster MACS 0417, which is positioned between the observers and the merging galaxy pair.The images show a glow attributed to ionized hydrogen gas, providing evidence of the birth of hot, young stars within these young galaxies.The world’s most powerful telescope is specifically built to conduct infrared observations, granting it the superpower to penetrate dust and gas that often obstruct the view of early galaxies. With this new capability, scientists will be able to explore galaxies that formed only a few hundred million years after the Big Bang, marking the cosmic dawn. Researchers may learn about the early universe's environment by examining galaxy features such as composition, size, and age.A projected image of the galaxy JD1 (inset), which is located behind a bright cluster galaxy called Abell2744.NASA, ESA, CSA A short while ago, the space observatory identified the farthest and faintest galaxy known, named JD1. This image captures JD1 as it appeared 13.3 billion years ago when the universe was merely four percent of its present age.Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who spotted this faintest galaxy said: “Before the Webb telescope switched on, just a year ago, we could not even dream of confirming such a faint galaxy."HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You A new wearable sensor can monitor sweat in real timeApple admits iPhone 15 overheating issue and promises fixesWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerWhat are these black balls doing in the reservoir?Is fusion energy getting any closer to reality?Codec avatars: The next frontier of Meta’s VR technologyToo hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travelWhat is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it?Google's new undersea cable will connect Portugal and the USLife by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfare Job Board