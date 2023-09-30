James Webb Space Telescope detects a 'baby galaxy'

Studying the early universe presents challenges due to immense cosmic distances and the limited amount of light that reaches the telescopes from that distant past.

This makes it difficult to observe galaxies in their early phases. As a result, the early stages of galaxy formation have largely remained a mystery.

However, space scientists now have a cutting-edge tool: the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Because of its powerful infrared observational capabilities to peek into the distant past, the telescope is projected to play a critical role in solving the mystery of early galaxies.

An international team of astronomers, including those from Kyoto University and Saint Mary's University, has recently detected a “baby galaxy” using the Webb.