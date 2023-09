Since its launch, the advanced James Webb Space Telescope has unlocked previously concealed realms of the cosmos, beyond the reach of other telescopes.

One example is star-forming regions, often challenging to observe due to their location within densely populated clouds of gas and dust.

Scientists can now capture and examine such regions in unprecedented detail thanks to Webb's high-resolution infrared capabilities.

The space observatory has now documented a vibrant and energetic environment surrounding a very young star (protostar) still accumulating mass on its journey toward becoming a massive celestial body akin to our Sun.

Webb's stunning new image unveils this protostar’s bipolar outflow. In the image, two directional jets blasted from the central star appear to be “knotty and wiggling,” and are collectively called Herbig-Haro 211.