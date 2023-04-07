James Webb Space Telescope shows Uranus' unique tilt and extreme seasons

"We're thrilled to be able to share these incredible new images of Uranus," said Jennifer Wiseman, Webb's senior project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "The detail and clarity of these images are truly remarkable, and they offer a new perspective on this iconic planet."

The impact of invisible moons

The pictures uncover many details of Uranus' rings, including obscure holes and aggravations. Researchers accept these holes might be brought about by little moons circling inside the rings, which are not yet apparent in the pictures.

"Studying the rings of Uranus is important for understanding the formation and evolution of our solar system," said Imke de Pater, a planetary scientist at the University of California, Berkeley.

"The new images from Webb will allow us to study the rings in much greater detail than ever before, and help us answer some of the most fundamental questions about our solar system."

The latest addition to the Webb Telescope’s image library

The images of Uranus are just the latest in a series of stunning images captured by the Webb telescope since its launch. In January, the telescope captured its first images of the Orion Nebula, a massive cloud of gas and dust about 1,500 light-years from Earth.

Since then, the telescope has captured images of other celestial objects, including galaxies and star clusters.