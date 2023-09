In 1987, astronomers spotted one of the brightest stellar explosions in the night sky. The SN 1987A (Supernova 1987A) explosion unleashed massive energy and produced a dazzling burst of light observable from Earth.

This astronomical event is one of the closest supernovae observed in centuries.

Since then, astronomers have been monitoring its expanding debris to gain insights into stellar evolution processes.

This supernova — created from the violent aftermath of a giant star’s death — resides 168,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a Milky Way satellite galaxy.

The supernova produces a variety of electromagnetic radiation, ranging from radio waves to gamma rays. It has previously been investigated using powerful observatories like NASA's Hubble and Spitzer Space Observatories and the Chandra X-ray Observatory.