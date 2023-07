Water vapor molecules have been discovered for the first time in a rocky planet-forming zone of a star system 370 light-years away from us.

Interestingly, James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) detected the molecular signature in the region where Earth-like planets are most likely to form.

The remarkable finding of extraterrestrial water in this particular location could offer valuable clues about the formation of Earth and the origins of its vast water reservoirs.

“This discovery is extremely exciting, as it probes the region where rocky planets similar to Earth typically form,” said Thomas Henning, a co-author of this new study, in an official NASA release.