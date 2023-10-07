James Webb Space Telescope – what you need to know
- The James Webb Space telescope has changed astronomy.
- It has revealed amazing new stars, galaxies and information about the Universe.
- This article contains everything you need to know about this amazing scientific instrument.
Perhaps no other recent scientific instrument has captivated the public's attention as much as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The most advanced and powerful of humanity’s space telescopes, launched in 2021, it carries out observations using infrared astronomy through its high-resolution and high-sensitivity instruments. It has greatly expanded investigation in a variety of fields, from the birth of the universe to looking for faraway planets that we can potentially inhabit.
History of the JWST
The JWST uses infrared (IR) radiation to observe and analyze astronomical objects. That means using the wavelength of infrared light, which ranges from around 700 nanometers to 1000 micrometers, falling in between visible radiation (in the range from 380 to 750 nanometers) and submillimeter waves. The history of infrared astronomy goes back to 1830s, following the discovery of infrared light by the German-British astronomer and composer William Herschel in 1800.
The designs that led to JWST were first created in 1996, made for the so-called Next Generation Space Telescope. It was intended as a follow up to the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), launched in 1990 (and still operational). Improving upon the deficiencies in the optics of the HST was a major motivation in creating the JWST.
Formed in 1994, the HST and Beyond Committee was tasked with the mission "to study possible missions and programs for optical-ultraviolet astronomy in space for the first decades of the 21st century."
The committee’s 1996 report proposed the concept of creating a larger and colder (radiatively cooled far below 0 °C), infrared-sensitive telescope that would be able to look back in cosmic time. NASA accepted the committee’s main recommendation to start making plans for a future telescope that would eventually became the JWST.
Designing and launching the JWST involved a partnership between NASA, which led the design and development, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), who were responsible for the instrument’s launch.
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center carried out much of the development of the $10 billion dollar telescope, while the primary contractor for the project was Northrop Grumman. The Space Telescope Science Institute, located at Johns Hopkins University, operates the telescope.
Why use a space telescope?
You might wander - why bother with the cost and trouble of putting a telescope in space at all? The reason lies in the fact that infrared telescopes based on the ground have to peer through the Earth’s atmosphere, which is no small task. The atmosphere interferes with analysis because it contains chemical compounds like water, carbon dioxide and methane that are being targeted by the telescope.
As NASA explains, the atmosphere blocks some wavelengths of light completely and is also made up of “shifting pockets of air that cause the twinkling appearance of stars in the night sky.” This atmospheric motion ends up blurring or smearing the images captured by ground-based telescopes.
Putting the infrared telescope into space avoids the blurring and interference that comes with the planet’s atmosphere and allows for much greater clarity. From space, the JWST can observe objects all throughout the Solar System, including Mars, Jupiter, Pluto, Uranus, Neptune and Saturn, as well as their satellites, comets, asteroids and many other space bodies in between. Webb also has the sensitivity to view most of the Kuiper Belt Objects.
Some advantages of ground telescopes would be that they can have much larger mirrors and are easier to maintain and upgrade.
The mission of the JWST
The mission direction from NASA calls the James Webb Space Telescope “a giant leap forward in our quest to understand the Universe and our origins” and states that overall, the JWST will look at all phases of comic history, from the Big Bang to how the galaxies, stars and planets of our solar systems formed and the universe evolved. NASA outlines four main themes as JWST’s science goals:
- The End of the Dark Ages: First Light and Reionization: Using Webb as a 'time machine' to look back about 13.5 billion years ago at the the first stars and galaxies being formed in the early universe.
- Assembly of Galaxies: Employing Webb's unparalleled infrared sensitivity to figure out how galaxies come together over billions of years by looking at earliest, faintest galaxies in comparison to “today's grand spirals and ellipticals.”
- The Birth of Stars and Protoplanetary Systems: JWST has the capability to see through enormous dust clouds to where stars and whole planetary systems come into existence. These areas are usually opaque to visible-light space observatories like Hubble.
- Planetary Systems and the Origins of Life: Another use of the Webb is to study the atmospheres of planets both inside and outside our Solar System, looking for ingredients necessary for life.
Where is the JWST?
The telescope was launched on December 25th, 2021, from ESA's launch site at Kourou in French Guiana, hitching a ride on an Ariane 5 rocket. The JWST then traveled for 30 days, traversing almost a million miles (1.5 million kilometers), to reach Lagrange point 2 (L2) — its gravitationally stable home in space. It arrived there on January 24th, 2022.
Now Webb follows a halo orbit, basically circling around L2. What is the advantage of being there? L2 is essentially a parking spot near Earth and roughly opposite the sun. As NASA states, “Lagrange points are positions in space where objects sent there tend to stay put.” This is because at such points, the gravitational pull of two large objects (like the Earth and the sun or moon) becomes equivalent to the centripetal force necessary for a small object (like a spacecraft) to move with them. There are five Lagrange points. They are often taken advantage of by missions that are looking to reduce the fuel needed to keep a spacecraft in the same position, particularly for observation.
The precise position of JWST along its orbit varies, of course, somewhere between about 250,000 and 832,000 km (155,000–517,000 miles) from L2.
If you’re looking for precise coordinates, here’s where Webb is exactly.
Lagrange Point 2 (L2), home of the JWST, is considered ideal for astronomy because, as NASA shared, it “is close enough to readily communicate with Earth, can keep Sun, Earth and Moon behind the spacecraft for solar power and (with appropriate shielding) provides a clear view of deep space for our telescopes.”
Being in orbit at L2 helps the telescope stay in coordination with Earth as it goes around the sun. This spot is popular with other space telescopes as well — the Herschel Space Telescope and the Planck Space Observatory are two examples.
Both Lagrange Point 1 (L1) and L2 are unstable on about a 23-day time scale, which means the positions of satellites orbiting such positions have to be subjected to corrections of course and attitude.
Who was James Webb?
The name of the telescope comes from James E. Webb, who was NASAs second Administrator, from 1961 to 1968. Webb was administrator during some of NASAs most legendary crewed missions, including the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs. Appointed by President John F. Kennedy, Webb passionately pursued the goal of landing an American on the Moon by the end of the 1960s.
During his time at the helm of NASA, the agency grew from a set of smaller research centers into a large, well-run organization, with a number of projects that captured the world’s imagination and elevated the status of the American space program.
Webb helped create the Manned Spacecraft Center, which later became the Johnson Space Center, in Houston and was also responsible for the Mariner and Pioneer space programs, which focused on planetary exploration. Notably, he was also an early proponent of space telescopes like the JWST and a pioneer of racial integration in government agencies.
A controversy erupted in 2021, when a commentary published in the Scientific American accused Webb of being involved in the State Department’s purge of gay people from the federal workforce throughout 1940s and ‘50s, known as the “lavender scare”. It was suggested at the time that the telescope be renamed. Subsequent investigations by historians and NASA, however, proved that Webb was not involved in firings related to the “lavender scare” and had been wrongly implicated. The findings quieted down the controversy and his name renamed connected to the telescope.
How JWST works
As elaborated upon by the NASA Planetary Scientist Naomi Rowe-Gurney in an interview with Space.com, the JWST works like a regular telescope in some ways. It captures light and it can focus so we can see far. But there are a lot of differences. The JWST can observe a different part of the electromagnetic spectrum than we can with our eyes. “We see visible light but JWST sees infrared or "heat", just like a night vision security camera,” said Rowe-Gurney, adding “It's also really big so it can capture a lot more light and therefore see more distant, smaller, and colder objects.”
To be able to look back to the beginnings of our universe, JWST observes galaxies that are up to 13 billion light years away. These are both extremely far and extremely faint. In order to increase its sensitivity, JWST features a large mirror.
How much detail a telescope can see is directly connected to the size of the area of the mirror that collects light from observed objects. The larger the area, the more light is collected. NASA compares this to a large bucket that is bound to collect more water than a small one during a rain.
To accomplish its objectives, JWST’s primary mirror is made up of 18 hexagonal mirrors which come together into one roughly circular large structure, which is desirable, according to NASA, “because that focuses the light into the most compact region on the detectors.”
The designers decided to split the mirror into segments within a folding structure, to make it possible for the mirror to fit into a rocket. The hexagonal shape of each mirror segment was chosen to avoid any gaps. Just one big mirror would have been too large for any launch vehicles currently in existence.
Interestingly, the mirrors were manufactured in 11 different places around the U.S. Each one is 1.32 meters (4.3 feet) in diameter; they are made of beryllium and coated with gold in order to support infrared reflectivity. A thin layer of glass covers the coating for additional durability.
Why was beryllium chosen? It is very strong while also being light in weight and holds its shape well under a variety of temperatures. It’s also a good conductor of heat and electricity, while not being magnetic.
Combined, the mirrors create a light-collecting area of 25.4 m2 (273 sq ft)— that’s 6.5 meters (21 ft) — in diameter. Compared to Hubble, this area is more than six times greater, with the collecting area of Hubble being 4.0 m2 (43 sq ft), featuring a 2.4 m (7.9 ft) diameter mirror.
Notably, the segmented primary mirror is not the only one making up the Webb’s optical design, which is actually of a three-mirror anastigmat. This type of telescope employs three mirrors, using curved secondary and tertiary (third) mirrors to avoid optical aberrations.
This configuration has a concave primary mirror, while the secondary mirror is convex, and works a bit off-axis. The job of the tertiary fine-steering mirror is to eliminate any resulting astigmatism and to flatten the focal plane, which also achieves a wider field of view.
How do the mirrors focus?
The trick to getting the complex mirror system of JWST to focus properly lies in actuators, small mechanical motors. Six actuators, attached to the back of each mirror piece, move the primary segments and the secondary mirror. An additional actuator at the center of each primary mirror segment also adjusts its curvature.
As shared by Lee Feinberg, Webb Optical Telescope Element Manager at NASA Goddard, "Aligning the primary mirror segments as though they are a single large mirror means each mirror is aligned to 1/10,000th the thickness of a human hair. What's even more amazing is that the engineers and scientists working on the Webb telescope literally had to invent how to do this."
How JWST compares to Hubble
While being much more powerful that Hubble in its collecting capabilities, the JWST is about half the mass. It also differs from the Hubble in its observation frequencies. The Hubble can observe a small portion of the infrared spectrum, from 0.8 to 2.5 microns (or micrometers; 1 micron is 1.0 x 10-6 meters), but its primary capabilities are in the ultra-violet and visible parts of the spectrum from 0.1 to 0.8 microns. Webb can spot even lower frequencies, ranging from long-wavelength visible light (red) through mid-infrared (0.6–28.3 microns).
In a further comparison, JWST can spot objects that are 10 to 100 times fainter than what Hubble can see. This means it can also peer into much earlier periods in the evolution of the universe than its predecessor, looking at the first objects formed as the universe started to cool off following the Big Bang.
The sunshield
It’s necessary to keep the JWST in very cold conditions, below 50 K (−223 °C; −370 °F). This ensures that the infrared light the telescope itself is emitting won’t interfere with the light it collects. To keep the temperatures low and protect its instruments, the telescope features a five-layer sunshield that keeps it cool in case of warming from the Sun, Earth or Moon.
Why does the sunshield have five layers? As explained by NASA, each layer is cooler than the layer below it. In this design, the “heat radiates out from between the layers,” while the vacuum in between the layers serves as an insulator. If the sunshield was made up of one big piece instead of using layers, some heat would still be conducted from the bottom to the top of the shield.
The sunshield essentially splits the observatory into a warm side that faces the sun (with the max temp of 383 K or 230 F) and a cold side (with the coldest temp around 36 K or -449 F). Overall, the sunshield reduces the temperature between the hot and cold sides of the telescope spacecraft by nearly 700 degrees Fahrenheit.
Scientific instruments
Under the James Webb Space Telescope lies the heart of its scientific prowess, the Integrated Science Instrument Module (ISIM). This is based on a framework, made with a graphite-epoxy composite, that gives the telescope its structural stability and maintains its electrical power, computing resources, and its ability to cool itself.
The ISIM also holds the JWST’s four main scientific instruments and the fine guidance sensor. These instruments process the light from the primary mirror and turn it into useful scientific data that’s sent back to Earth. The design of each of the instruments allows them to study a wide variety of objects and space phenomena, ranging from planets, stars, and galaxies to black holes, dark matter, gas clouds, space debris, and more.
The particular instruments are:
Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) This infrared camera gathers the necessary information used to align the 18 mirror segments that make up the primary mirror. Featuring ten mercury-cadmium-telluride detector arrays, each of 4 megapixels, the device functions as an imager from 0.6 to 5 micron wavelength, and as a wavefront sensor that allows the mirror sections to collaborate as one.
Fascinatingly, its wavefront sensing is even finer than the thickness of an average human hair. In order to achieve redundancy, NIRCam has two fully complete optical systems, which can operate at the same time while viewing two separate areas of the sky.
Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) This instrument was contributed by the European Space Agency, is a spectrograph that images light over a range of the electromagnetic spectrum. NIRSpec can measure the near-infrared spectrum of up to 100 objects at the same time, using an advanced micro-shutter mechanism. Employing its two sensors, each of 4 megapixels, it can also look at galaxies with low, medium and high spectral resolutions, observing over the wavelength range from 0.6 µm to 5.0 µm.
NIRSpec is particularly useful in studying the end of the so-called 'Dark Ages' in the chronology of the Universe. This period featured the emergence of the first light sources (stars, galaxies and active nuclei) and the re-ionization of the Universe.
This instrument will also be integral to meeting other key JWST’s science goals – focusing on the assembly of galaxies, the birth of stars and the origins of life.
Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) This instrument can measure the mid-to-long-infrared wavelength range of 5 to 27 μm. Developed as a collaboration between NASA and a number of European countries, the MIRI consists of a mid-infrared camera, coronagraphs and an imaging spectrometer.
As the only mid-infrared instrument aboard JWST, MIRI’s capabilities to supply imaging and spectroscopy in that range are vital.
Astronomers can use the instrument to examine cooler objects which emit the main bulk of their light in the mid-infrared. Another set of subjects for MIRI to focus on are very distant galaxies which saw their light shift into the mid-infrared with the passage of time.
Fine Guidance Sensor and Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (FGS / NIRISS) This is a combination instrument, featuring a Fine Guidance Sensor, a near-infrared imager, and a spectrograph. Designed by the Canadian Space Agency, the instrument allows Webb to point precisely, so that it can obtain high-quality images. It also observes light from the wavelengths of 0.8 to 5.0 microns via four separate observing modes.
The FGS component helps the Webb point at targets for observation. Its design includes the ability to find pre-selected guide stars. This keeps the telescope pointed at a particular target. The measurements taken by the FGS are integral to both the orientation of the spacecrafft and in controlling the fine steering mirror that achieves image stabilization.
The Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) component is used for astronomical imaging and spectroscopy in the 0.8 to 5.0 micron wavelength range. Its particular advantage among the instruments aboard JWST lies in being able to capture images of bright objects at superior resolutions.
Spacecraft bus
Outside of the actual telescope with its mirrors and the ISIM, the third major component of JWST is the so-called Spacecraft Element that includes the sunshield and the spacecraft bus.
The spacecraft bus, located on the "warm" side of the sunshield, is the main support component of the JWST. It contains key parts that are important to computing, structure, communication, electric power, attitude and thermal control, as well as the propulsion of the space telescope. Its Electrical Power Subsystem turns sunlight captured by the solar array panels into the power that runs all the other subsystems in the bus as well as the payload, including all the science instruments.
The Attitude Control Subsystem that’s part of the spacecraft bus keeps the space observatory in a stable orbit, and moves it for observations.
The Propulsion System in the bus contains the fuel tanks and the rockets that help the spacecraft maintain its orbit. Webb actually features two types of rocket thrusters, with one type (with two pairs, for redundancy), called "Secondary Combustion Augmented Thrusters" (SCAT), used to make course corrections. Another type of thruster, MRE-1, or mono-propellant rocket engine, is employed for maintaining the correct position by controlling the attitude and momentum management. Webb has eight MRE-1s in total.
Webb in action: Reionization proof
One of the discoveries already made by the JWST was a new look towards the beginning of our universe. The telescope took highly-detailed near-infrared images of galaxies during the period when the universe was just about 900 million years old. The photos include some unusual, clump-like, elongated structures that have never been seen before. Scientists believe they showed the process of active star formation.
The images allowed the researchers, led by Simon Lilly of ETH Zürich in Switzerland, to probe the so-called Era of Reionization, a time less than a billion after the Big Bang, when the universe was going though some dramatic transformations while cooling off. One such change was the disappearance of a very opaque gas between stars and galaxies that was impenetrable to starlight. Why did it eventually disappear? Data from JWST illuminated the cause — the gas was heated and ionized by the light coming from the stars in a process which ultimately cleared up the cosmic fog.
“Not only does Webb clearly show that these transparent regions are found around galaxies, we’ve also measured how large they are,” shared Daichi Kashino of Nagoya University in Japan, the paper’s lead author. “With Webb’s data, we are seeing galaxies reionize the gas around them.”
This achievement is a good example of the kind of previously-impossible work scientists can do with Webb. For their research, the team pointed JWST at a quasar, an amazingly bright and active supermassive black hole. The goal was to look at background gas that’s lit up by the quasar.
What the team found is that as the light from the quasar made its way through various clumps of gas, it was either absorbed by opaque gas or moved through transparent gas. “By illuminating gas along our line of sight, the quasar gives us extensive information about the composition and state of the gas,” explained Anna-Christina Eilers of MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the lead author of another paper on the research.
The scientists then employed Webb to image the galaxies around this line of sight and demonstrate that they are, for the most part, surrounded by transparent regions of about 2 million light-years in radius. This means Webb was able to spy on galaxies that were going through the process of clearing up space towards the end of the Era of Reionization. As NASA shared, the cleared area we are talking about is massive, comparable to the distance between our Milky Way galaxy and our nearest neighbor, Andromeda.
Current research
If you’re wondering what current subjects are occupying the James Webb Space Telescope, check out this site from NASA. For example, at the end of August, 2023, the telescope was focusing its sights on the famous supernova SN 1987A.
168,000 light-years away from Earth, in the Large Magellanic Cloud, SN 1987A has been studied for nearly 40 years. It was the first supernova that could be studied in significant detail by contemporary astronomers, yielding much understanding of core-collapse supernovae.
Scientists hope that a new set of observations taken by the Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) will open up our a new frontier in our knowledge of a supernova’s development over time.
An unprecedented level of details exists in the image of SN 1987A above, taken by the Webb’s NIRCam. The cyan color at the center is a sign of materials like gas and dust being ejected from the supernova, forming a keyhole shape. The crescents to the left and right of the center were first discovered by Webb, even though the supernova was previously observed by NASA’s Hubble, Spitzer Space Telescopes and the Chandra X-ray Observatory. None of those instruments had the tremendous sensitivity and spatial resolution used by Webb to spot these crescent-like structures, believed to contain ejected gas.
As NASA explains, around them you can see an equatorial ring with bright hot spots, made up of material that ejected tens of thousands of years prior to the supernova explosion. The hot spots materialized when the shock wave from the supernova hit the ring.
On the outside of that is more diffuse emission and two outer rings. Webb will continue observing this supernova to glean more information over time.