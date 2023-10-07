Now Webb follows a halo orbit, basically circling around L2. What is the advantage of being there? L2 is essentially a parking spot near Earth and roughly opposite the sun. As NASA states, “Lagrange points are positions in space where objects sent there tend to stay put.” This is because at such points, the gravitational pull of two large objects (like the Earth and the sun or moon) becomes equivalent to the centripetal force necessary for a small object (like a spacecraft) to move with them. There are five Lagrange points. They are often taken advantage of by missions that are looking to reduce the fuel needed to keep a spacecraft in the same position, particularly for observation.

The precise position of JWST along its orbit varies, of course, somewhere between about 250,000 and 832,000 km (155,000–517,000 miles) from L2.

If you’re looking for precise coordinates, here’s where Webb is exactly.

Lagrange Point 2 (L2), home of the JWST, is considered ideal for astronomy because, as NASA shared, it “is close enough to readily communicate with Earth, can keep Sun, Earth and Moon behind the spacecraft for solar power and (with appropriate shielding) provides a clear view of deep space for our telescopes.”

Being in orbit at L2 helps the telescope stay in coordination with Earth as it goes around the sun. This spot is popular with other space telescopes as well — the Herschel Space Telescope and the Planck Space Observatory are two examples.

Both Lagrange Point 1 (L1) and L2 are unstable on about a 23-day time scale, which means the positions of satellites orbiting such positions have to be subjected to corrections of course and attitude.

Diagram of Lagrange points. Credit: NASA

Who was James Webb?

The name of the telescope comes from James E. Webb, who was NASAs second Administrator, from 1961 to 1968. Webb was administrator during some of NASAs most legendary crewed missions, including the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs. Appointed by President John F. Kennedy, Webb passionately pursued the goal of landing an American on the Moon by the end of the 1960s.

During his time at the helm of NASA, the agency grew from a set of smaller research centers into a large, well-run organization, with a number of projects that captured the world’s imagination and elevated the status of the American space program.

Webb helped create the Manned Spacecraft Center, which later became the Johnson Space Center, in Houston and was also responsible for the Mariner and Pioneer space programs, which focused on planetary exploration. Notably, he was also an early proponent of space telescopes like the JWST and a pioneer of racial integration in government agencies.