Here are the most breathtaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope

A "trick image" of HD 84406 in Ursa Major, split into 18 different stars. Source: NASA

2. Webb's image of an 18-star mosaic

Back in February of 2022, the JWST released an incredible smattering of 18 stars spread throughout a black background. But the image is a trick: All of the bright stars above are actually one, and it's located in the constellation Ursa Major — also called HD 84406. It only appears to be many because Webb's mirror segments had yet to complete alignment.

This ostensible cosmic chaos happened because the telescope's unaligned mirror segments would reflect light back into the telescope's instruments. "We have aligned and focused the telescope on a star, and the performance is beating specifications," said Deputy Optical Telescope Element Manager for Webb, Ritva Keski-Kuha, in a NASA blog post.

"More than 20 years ago, the JWST team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and they came up with an optical design to meet the science goals," said Thomas Zurbuchen, an associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, in the same blog post.

3. James Webb Telescope's image of the Large Magellanic Cloud

A more recent image of Webb's came on May 9: an incredible view of the Large Magellanic Cloud — which is a satellite galaxy near the Milky Way, and captured by the coldest instrument aboard the telescope: the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). It zoomed in on a star field within the satellite galaxy, and tested the James Webb Space Telescope's imaging capability.

The image was juxtaposed to another, older one from the Spitzer Space Telescope (now retired), and it served to emphasize the high-resolution power of Webb's near- and mid-infrared potential. "Webb, with its significantly larger primary mirror and improved detectors, will allow us to see the infrared sky with improved clarity, enabling even more discoveries," read a different blog post from NASA.

And all this is just the beginning. Sometime this summer, it'll finally begin real science missions — with the possibility of providing us with the first "true" image of atmospheres on alien worlds beyond our solar system. Webb will also examine moving objects within our own solar system, providing highly advanced tracking and imaging system to scientists whose specialty hones in on objects closer to Earth. It'll even help reveal the evolution of ancient and supermassive black holes (the list is long). One thing's for certain: once Webb begins its science missions in earnest, updates and new images will increase in frequency. And with each release moving through the media world in waves, the world will enjoy a new kind of astronomy, accelerating to unprecedented speeds in discovery and scientific impact. And we're alive to see it all.