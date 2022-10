Here are the most breathtaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope

But we've had a taste of this future in the past several weeks — with test images sent back from Webb. And although they're only tests, each one hints at the unprecedented power of the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

But memento: the real show is yet to come.

Every point of light behind the star is an ancient galaxy. Source: NASA/STScI

1. James Webb Space Telescope alignment image of 2MASS J17554042+6551277

At the end of a procedure called "fine phasing", the James Webb Space Telescope's (JWST's) primary mirror — which is comprised of 18 hexagonal segments — was moved into focus by directing the telescope at a singular star, 2MASS J17554042+6551277, with few others in its vicinity, on March 11, 2022. This was called the alignment image. However, by combining the 18 distinct images, the resolution accuracy was brought to an astounding 50 nanometers. And this is only a fraction of the wavelengths Webb will capture when it really starts.

"While we have only seen a few test images from Webb so far, my favorite is probably the alignment image," said Klaus Pontoppidan, a project scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) located in Baltimore, Maryland, in an emailed statement to IE. "This single star shows that the telescope is nearly perfectly in focus, a ground-breaking engineering accomplishment."

Most people only see the star in the middle — which is admittedly pretty. But the real beauty is the unconscionable abundance of ancient galaxies in the background. "[W]e also see a stunning field of distant galaxies; in this brief snapshot, Webb already reached across the Universe, providing a glimpse of the science to come," added Pontoppidan, to IE.

And, it turns out, this kind of cosmic detail will happen naturally the longer Webb takes snapping an image. "In a very real sense, when Webb spends more than 20 minutes taking an image it will show this background of galaxies, rivaling or surpassing the famous Hubble Deep Field," said Pontoppidan.