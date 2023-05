The James Webb Space Telescope spotted six galaxies that grew too quickly after the Big Bang.

The galaxies grew quicker than the leading cosmology theory predict.

Explaining the quick growth could involve new particles or reexamining the age of the universe.

Launched at the end of 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) continues to rack up impressive paradigm-shifting finds.

A new paper describes the discovery of a number of galaxies that appear to have grown very massive incredibly quickly after the Big Bang, so quickly, in fact, that this fact goes against the standard model of cosmology. If future data corroborates such information, the leading model would most likely need to be revised.

In the study, published in Nature Astronomy, author Mike Boylan-Kolchin, an associate professor of astronomy at The University of Texas at Austin, shows how data from six of the most massive and earliest galaxies spotted by JWST goes against the current thinking about the birth of galaxies.