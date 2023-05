What is going on in space? We have a new picture with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that has captured a mesmerizing spectacle on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus. Startling images reveal a colossal plume of watery vapor erupting from the moon's surface and stretching far into the reaches of space. What's more, this colossal plume is believed to contain the chemical ingredients necessary for life!

Scientists at a Space Telescope Science Institute conference in Baltimore on May 17 unveiled the astonishing discovery. Sara Faggi, a planetary astronomer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, described the sight as "immense" during the conference, as reported by Nature. Although a comprehensive research paper on this extraordinary plume is still pending, initial revelations have astounded scientists.