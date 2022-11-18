James Webb Space Telescope reveals two of the oldest and most distant galaxies ever seen

"Everything we see is new. Webb is showing us that there's a very rich universe beyond what we imagined," said Tommaso Treu of the University of California at Los Angeles, principal investigator on one of the Webb programs.

The world's most advanced space telescope

James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful space observatory ever launched from Earth. The telescope, with a giant segmented mirror, four sensitive cameras, and spectroscopic detectors operating at less than 50 degrees above absolute zero, is designed to uncover details of cosmic dawn never before observed.

An image from Webb telescope showing the distant galaxies ESA, NASA

The galaxies in question are GLASS-z12, shining 350 million years after the Big Bang, and another dating back to 450 million years, discovered after just four days of analysis as part of the Grism Lens-Amplified Survey from Space, or GLASS, observing program.

Previously, the earliest galaxy observed was GN-z11, which existed 400 million years after the big bang and was spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2016.

"These observations just make your head explode," Paola Santini, a co-author of a paper describing the discovery in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, said in a statement. "This is a whole new chapter in astronomy. It's like an archaeological dig, and suddenly you find a lost city or something you didn't know about. It's just staggering."