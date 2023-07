Researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University have developed a thermal cloak for electric vehicles that can keep them warmer in the winter months and increase the battery's lifespan, a press release said.

Cars are well known for their tendency to become hot ovens on hot and sunny days and chilly enclosures in the winter. While conventional fossil fuel-powered cars are quite resilient to these extreme variations in temperatures, modern electric vehicles (EVs) can be gravely impacted by them.

The battery pack, the critical component of the EV, can undergo rapid deterioration as a result of high fluctuations in temperatures, and carmakers are now equipping their vehicles with tools to prevent this. Researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University have now offered a simpler solution that could be used for EVs and conventional vehicles.